Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 34,688 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.26. 2,462,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.