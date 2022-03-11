Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $353,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,140. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

