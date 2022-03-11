Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. 2,993,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

