Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 99,043 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

