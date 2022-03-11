Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
