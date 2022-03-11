Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

