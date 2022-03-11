Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

