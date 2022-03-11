Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Lowered to €16.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

VIVHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

