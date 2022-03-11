Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.54 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

