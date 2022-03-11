Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SEAT opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

