Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head to Head Survey

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 23.52 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -10.97

Volta Inc – Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 6 0 2.86 ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.98%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 44.73%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

Risk and Volatility

Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

