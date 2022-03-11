Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNNVF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.