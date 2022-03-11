Vortex Defi Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $10,943.42 and approximately $298.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

