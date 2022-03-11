VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

VSE has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

VSE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VSE by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VSE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

