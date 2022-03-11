Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Wolfe Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.75.

NYSE WD opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $39,653,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

