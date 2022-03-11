Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $142.61. 176,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
