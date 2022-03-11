Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.99 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and $5.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00189279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00372954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

