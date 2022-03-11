Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

ETR SAE opened at €81.00 ($88.04) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($223.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

