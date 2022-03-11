Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
LEN opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
