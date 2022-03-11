Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.