Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 17,600 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 500,843 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.