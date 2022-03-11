Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $18.73 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.