Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

