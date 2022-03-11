Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

