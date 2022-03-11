Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

