Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $631,000 Position in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,086 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Separately, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 41.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 66.98. Rivian has a 1 year low of 39.77 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 115.20.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

