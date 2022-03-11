Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.