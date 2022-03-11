Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$215.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00.

2/28/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$200.00.

Shares of KXS opened at C$157.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,913.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$130.88 and a 52 week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.