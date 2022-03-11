Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 16,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,728,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Get Weibo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.