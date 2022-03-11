Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NETGEAR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $725.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
