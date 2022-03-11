Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $725.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

