Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 119.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.
Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.80 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.
Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.