Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,788. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

