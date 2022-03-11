Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $69.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

