Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $184.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

CVX stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

