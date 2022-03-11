Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $282.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

NYSE GD opened at $235.52 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $19,564,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

