Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.
Several research firms have weighed in on HOWL. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 111,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,963. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.
In other news, COO Reid Leonard
sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link
.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
