Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOWL. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 111,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,963. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

