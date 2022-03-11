Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 2,904,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.