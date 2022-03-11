Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.58

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 6666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

