Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a $56.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.
WPM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.