Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a $56.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.