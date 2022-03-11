William Robert Peterson Sells 9,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total transaction of C$733,570.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,548,253.18.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$741,018.05.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$77.63. 13,060,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

