Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $202.63 million, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

