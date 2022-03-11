Workiva (WK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Workiva (NYSE: WK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2022 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

3/1/2022 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

2/23/2022 – Workiva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/23/2022 – Workiva had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Workiva had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Workiva had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00.

2/1/2022 – Workiva is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Workiva is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

1/13/2022 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Shares of WK traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.19. 284,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,826. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

Get Workiva Inc alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.