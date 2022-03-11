Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 604.50 ($7.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 835.46. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.83).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

