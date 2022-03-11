Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,641. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

