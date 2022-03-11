WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
Shares of WW opened at $10.31 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
