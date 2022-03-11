WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Shares of WW opened at $10.31 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

