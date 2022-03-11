Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

