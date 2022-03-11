XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.74

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.74 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,993,584 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.53. The company has a market capitalization of £66.96 million and a PE ratio of 85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

