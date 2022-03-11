Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

