Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

