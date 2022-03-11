Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamazaki Baking (YMZBY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Yamazaki Baking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamazaki Baking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.