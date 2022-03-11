Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

YZCAY opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

