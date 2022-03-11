Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.17) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $8,565,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

