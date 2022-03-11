YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

